Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Juan Guerrero As Chief Supply Chain Officer

UNION, N.J. — September 14, 2020 — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has appointed Juan Guerrero as Senior Vice President (SVP), Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Guerrero will report directly to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President of buybuy BABY, John Hartmann, and be responsible for leading the transformation and optimization of the Company’s global supply chain network.

Mr. Guerrero will lead Bed Bath & Beyond’s work to reconstruct and modernize supply chain operations as it further improves the omni-always shopping experience for customers. This will include supporting strategic sourcing and the introduction of an array of owned brands, securing faster, more efficient delivery through an optimized store fulfillment network, and driving profitability improvements through the supply chain. Mr. Guerrero will lead a cross-functional team to improve the Company’s logistics proficiencies and rebuild supply chain infrastructure systems, while leveraging data and analytics to transform and optimize technology, procurement, expenses and network operations.

COO John Hartmann said, “Our digital-first customers rely on us to deliver a faster, more convenient and omni-always shopping experience, with a strong assortment of customer-inspired products delivered with clear, compelling value. Juan’s experience implementing supply chain optimization and omni-channel distribution strategies at some of the world’s leading retailers will enable us to accelerate our work to rebuild our authority as we make it even easier to feel at home with Bed Bath & Beyond.”

Prior to joining Bed Bath & Beyond, Mr. Guerrero led the supply chain and merchandising teams at FleetPride, before which he was Chief Global Supply Chain Officer at Bloomin’ Brands, where he managed a complete supply chain transformation to enhance productivity and cash flow for the global restaurant company. Mr. Guerrero also previously led the supply chain function at Office Depot and held senior global logistics and supply chain roles at Starbucks Coffee Company, where he oversaw a logistics network that supported over 16,600 retail and licensed locations.

Mr. Guerrero said, “I am thrilled to join Bed Bath & Beyond and play my part in accelerating this iconic company’s omni-always transformation. Together with the leadership team, we expect to improve operational performance with strategic relationship management, responsible procurement, and targeted investment to deliver for our customers the truly differentiated array of products they want, when they want, where they want.”

Posted September 14, 2020

Source: AB Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.