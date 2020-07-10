Robert “Bob” Brill Of American Textile Maintenance Earns  ‘TRSA Operator Lifetime Achievement Award’

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — July 10, 2020 — The Executive Committee of TRSA’s Board of Directors recently approved the nomination of Robert “Bob” Brill, vice president of operations, American Textile Maintenance (ATM), Los Angeles, Calif., to receive the association’s highest honor, the TRSA Operator Lifetime Achievement Award. Brill will receive this award during the Annual Awards Dinner on Oct. 22 at TRSA’s 107th Annual Conference in Alexandria, Va.

Brill was introduced to ATM more than 37 years ago on the recommendation of a colleague. Over the years, his keen business acumen has manifested itself in 12 mergers and acquisitions. He possesses tremendous organizational design and labor management skills that have been of tremendous support to the linen, uniform and facilities services industry through his involvement with ATM, Republic Master Chefs, Medico Healthcare Linen, TRSA and other organizations.

TRSA Chair Jim Buik, Roscoe Co., noted that the Executive Committee’s decision, “allows us the pleasure of extending a heartfelt thanks for Brill’s service to the industry with the TRSA Operator Lifetime Achievement Award. This is bestowed in recognition of exceptional personal service to our industry and to the associations that serve our industry.”

Brill is a longtime, active member of TRSA who has served in many capacities including the Board of Directors, as well as committee membership and leadership to support of TRSA’s professional-development programs and roundtables. He is active with these TRSA Committees: Government Relations, Hospitality and Strategic Planning. Brill is a regular participant at TRSA events and a respected, knowledgeable voice during plant tours both in North America and overseas. “When Bob attends a plant tour, whether at the Healthcare Conference, Production Summit or European Tour,” said Joseph Ricci, CAE, TRSA president & CEO, “I spend as much time as possible with him and never fail to gain new insight into operations and production.”

Brill was pleasantly surprised by the news. “I feel very honored and humbled. I never expected to be in this position. I have enjoyed my relationships with many good people that I have had the good fortune of meeting during my time with the TRSA organization. So many people have helped me and shared their knowledge with me unconditionally. They only wanted for our industry to get better and grow. I learned that early on and hope I did my share in giving back.”

Posted July 10, 2020

Source: TRSA