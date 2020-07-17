Retired WSI CEO Terry Shoreman Earns ‘TRSA Maglin/Biggie Lifetime Achievement Award’

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — July 17, 2020 — Terry Shoreman, the retired CEO of Washing Systems (WSI), was recently named the winner of TRSA’s Maglin/Biggie Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors exceptional lifetime contributions by an associate supplier partner to improve the association and industry. Shoreman will receive his award during the Annual Awards Dinner on March 24, 2021, in conjunction with the TRSA 11th Annual Legislative Conference at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center National Harbor, MD.

Shoreman currently serves as a partner with a startup company, Amtex Innovations. He retired from WSI in 2019. His 44-year career in the industry began as a management trainee with Unitog Canada in Toronto (later UniFirst Canada).

TRSA Chair Jim Buik, Roscoe Co., noted that the Executive Committee’s decision, “Allows TRSA to extend a heartfelt thanks for Terry’s service to the industry. I congratulate him on this prestigious award.”

Shoreman has promoted TRSA’s value to the industry, supporting the association through personal involvement and enabling his management staff to give their time to TRSA activities. He has served on a variety of committees, helped with the development of several professional development programs and is a past member of the TRSA Board of Directors. Shoreman was an active participant in the merger of The Uniform and Textile Services Association (UTSA) with TRSA in 2005.

John Walroth, president and CEO, WSI, was pleased to hear of Shoreman’s selection for TRSA’s highest associate supplier partner recognition. “Terry was a mentor to me and others, and he is a significant asset to our industry.”

The Maglin/Biggie Award is named for the late Rudolph A. “Rudy” Maglin, a chemical supplier who finished his career with Dober Group (Spindle Technologies), Woodridge, IL; and James Biggie, the launderer-turned-garment-identification specialist for Penn Emblem Co., Philadelphia. Since 1987, Lifetime Achievement Awards have been given to 23 individuals from associate member companies.

