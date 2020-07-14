Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Williams-Sonoma Veteran Neil Lick To Lead New Owned Brands Team

UNION, N.J. — July 13, 2020 — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. today announced the appointment of industry veteran Neil Lick as Senior Vice President (SVP), Owned Brands. Lick, formerly of Williams-Sonoma, will lead a newly formed team that expects to develop and launch a portfolio of customer inspired owned brands from 2021. The Company’s Product growth strategy includes a sharper focus on product curation and differentiation as well as higher penetration of owned brands in core categories such as bed, bath and kitchen.

Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer, Joe Hartsig said: “To rebuild Bed Bath & Beyond’s authority as the leading omnichannel Home retailer, we are reimagining how we develop and curate an owned brand assortment. Neil has deep experience building brands that people love and will spearhead our new owned brand team to curate and develop a portfolio of truly differentiated brands that deepen our penetration in our core categories and our connection with our loyal customers.”

Neil Lick said, “At a time when our homes have never been more important to us, I’m excited to join a brand that plays such a vital role in the lives of its customers. Finding new ways to help customers feel at home couldn’t be more relevant or exciting in the current context. I look forward to playing my part in rebuilding Bed Bath & Beyond’s authority with customer inspired brands that are truly differentiating.”

Lick comes to Bed Bath & Beyond after a 22-year career at specialty culinary retailer Williams-Sonoma. During his tenure at Williams-Sonoma, Lick held various leadership positions within merchandising, product development, inventory management, and as head of corporate social responsibility. He will report to Joe Hartsig, EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer and lead a cross functional team across the Company.

The Company’s enhanced owned brand strategy will create a more relevant, inspiring and differentiated merchandise assortment exclusive to Bed Bath & Beyond, including in key rooms and occasions where it already has significant market share such as bed, bath and kitchen. The Company plans to introduce an array of owned brands in 2021 with the anticipation that the portfolio will expand over time.

Posted July 13, 2020

Source: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.