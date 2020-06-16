MycoWorks Announces Expanded Executive Team: Chief Manufacturing Officer Doug Hardesty, Chief Of Product Mike Todd And Advisor John Diener

SAN FRANCISCO — June 16, 2020 — Biomaterials company MycoWorks today announced additions to their executive team: Chief Manufacturing Officer Doug Hardesty, Chief of Product Mike Todd, and Advisor John Diener.

Chief Manufacturing Officer Doug Hardesty has over 25 years of experience in engineering, analytics and manufacturing scale-up. Doug brings to MycoWorks his tried-and-true “Vertical Start Up” playbook for rapid and predictable start-up of new manufacturing technologies, honed at Procter & Gamble. Doug has led start-ups for over 15% of the Fortune 100 and 30 of the top 100 manufacturing companies, driving the highest efficiency start-ups in corporate history for major brands in alcohol, dairy, food, beverage and medical devices and technologies. This year, he has led projects with capex of over $2 billion dollars and was a key thought leader in enabling the rapid establishment of multiple production sites to support the COVID-19 response.

Chief of Product Mike Todd is an experienced and accomplished supply chain executive with an extensive background in the Global Leather and Luxury Accessories markets. He was previously the SVP of Supply Chain at Coach, where he built agile and enduring supply chain teams. Prior to Coach, Todd was at Prime Tanning and Pittards, where he led the design, development and scaling of branded leathers and was a key executive in the commissioning of leather tanning facilities in Europe, Asia and the USA. Todd is a recipient of the Palmer medal and Woodroffe awards for leather technology and light leathers.

Advisor John Diener joined AgriProtein as Chief Operating Officer in 2017. As COO, Diener oversees the day-to-day factory operations, research & development, and product development. Previously, Diener was CEO of Gold Coin SyAqua Group, a leading aquaculture nutrition and genetics company, and Managing Director, Corporate Development at the Zuellig Group. A US citizen, Diener has been based in Asia for over 24 years.

“As we embark on scaling up the commercial production of Reishi™, we are thrilled to add these experienced industry executives to the MycoWorks team,” said MycoWorks CEO Matthew Scullin. “Each brings an extensive understanding of the various aspects of our manufacturing processes. Their leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow operations to meet demand from our brand partners.”

MycoWorks is known for their advanced materials manufacturing platform Fine Mycelium™, a revolutionary method that enables small batch quality at a massive scale through a controlled and engineerable production process. Fine Mycelium’s™ breakthrough capabilities are behind Reishi™, a new class of sustainable material that offers unparalleled versatility. It is the only biomaterial that can be fabricated in the same manner as cowhide, offering a sustainable option that does not compromise on performance, quality, or aesthetics. MycoWorks currently operates two production facilities in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a third in development to open later this year.

Source: MycoWorks