Global Inkjet Systems Announces Appointment Of Steve Jeffels To CFO

CAMBRIDGE, UK— June 11, 2020 — Global Inkjet Systems (GIS), developer and supplier of industrial inkjet solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Jeffels to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Steve brings a wealth of financial, strategic and commercial experience to the role, enhancing the company’s financial and corporate planning capabilities for the next phase of its growth.

A Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Advisor of distinction, Steve has a top-level MA in Engineering from the University of Cambridge and an MBA. Prior to joining GIS, Steve has had many years of experience advising multinational companies (including Arthur Andersen, General Motors, EY and Thomson Reuters) at the highest levels, as well as an extensive background in tax and accounting software and ERP systems.

More recently, Steve has returned to his Cambridge roots, advising SME’s in a variety of roles, including joining GIS in 2018 and being appointed Company Secretary the following year.

“This appointment provides a wonderful opportunity to work with a market-leading company with phenomenal prospects and operating on a global stage surrounded by passionate people and amazing technology,” says Steve.

Nick Geddes, Managing Director of GIS, comments: “Steve’s background of multiple business development and corporate finance roles, coupled with international and commercial expertise, means that he is ideally positioned to help GIS in the next exciting chapter of the company.”

Posted June 11, 2020

Source: Global Inkjet Systems (GIS)