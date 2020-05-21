Sattler® / Outdura® Announces Addition Of Teresa Buelin As Business Development And Marketing Manager

HUDSON, N.C. — May 21, 2020 — Outdura, a division of The Sattler Group, Austria, announces the addition of Teresa Buelin as Business Development and Marketing Manager, Casual Furniture Division.

In her new role, reporting directly to Uli Tombuelt, CEO, she will focus on building brand awareness, plan and oversee marketing initiatives to enhance Outdura’s image and create long-term value to the organization while closely working with the sales team and CEO.

Buelin comes to Outdura with years of experience in the casual furniture industry beginning at Lane Venture in several roles as Customer Service Manager, Director of Advertising, Sales Operations Manager and ending as V.P. of Sales in 2014. More recently, Buelin was Sales and Merchandise Manager for Klaussner Outdoor for the past six years.

“We’ve been in need of this position,” Tombuelt said in a statement. “The addition of Teresa to the group demonstrates Sattler’s commitment to strengthen the Outdura® brand in the casual industry and Sattler® in the U.S. We are pleased to have Teresa on our team.”

Buelin is looking forward to the opportunity. “I’m excited to be with such a respected company and valued partner of the Casual Industry. The strength of the company in technology and design along with the parent company in Austria in full support of the U.S. based Outdura facility is all set for doing many exciting new things for the marketplace.”

Sattler AG, headquartered in Graz Austria, is a fifth generation, family owned company with 145 years of history in the solution-dyed acrylic fabric market. They specialize in manufacturing and marketing fabrics for awning, marine, transportation and industrial applications throughout the world. Outdura is headquartered in Hudson, N.C. with manufacturing, sales & marketing, corporate services and distribution / logistics all based in Hudson.

Source: Sattler Corp.