New E-Commerce And IT Hires at American Textile Co. Position Business For Evolving Retail Landscape

DUQUESNE, Pa. — May 5, 2020 — Pittsburgh-based bedding manufacturer American Textile Co. today announced key additions to their leadership team with the hiring of Brian Lehr as vice president of eCommerce and Doug Venuti as vice president of Information Technology. The additions support a strategic move to support growing consumer demand amidst increasingly diverse retailer needs. Lehr and Venuti will help the company drive deeper digital transformation both internally and externally.

This announcement follows the company’s rapid e-commerce growth driven by new products such as Tranquility™ weighted blankets, and key brands including AllerEase®, Sealy® and Tempur-Pedic®. As retailers seek to grow their omnichannel capabilities, American Textile is broadening its capabilities to support the enhanced e-commerce and information technology systems needed to help them thrive in the ever-changing retail market.

“Consumers are continuously searching for products to help enhance their sleep hygiene and as a result we’re experiencing increased demand for our innovative products,“ said Lance Ruttenberg, American Textile president and CEO. “Placing a priority on e-commerce and information technology will drive our overall vision to support our retail partners and meet the evolving needs of our consumers. Lehr and Venuti’s expertise will be vital to ensuring we deliver on this vision.”

Lehr brings more than 15 years of sales and e-commerce leadership to American Textile Co.’s growing portfolio. Lehr will oversee the firm’s e-commerce growth strategy and drive its implementation across channels. Prior to this role, Lehr managed the e-commerce team at American Licorice Co. where he drove significant growth in its e-commerce business.

Venuti brings over 20 years of information technology experience to American Textile Company, where he will develop and execute technology solutions across all areas of the company. Previously, Venuti served in IT leadership roles at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Talbots Inc.

American Textile Co. was recently honored as Supplier of the Year in the Bed & Bath category and Supplier of the Year in General Merchandise during the annual Walmart Supplier Growth Forum.

Posted May 5, 2020

Source: American Textile Co.