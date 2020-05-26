Borealis Appoints Erik van Praet As Vice President Innovation & Technology

VIENNA, Austria — May 26, 2020 — Borealis announces the appointment of Erik van Praet as vice president Innovation & Technology effective April 1, 2020. Van Praet succeeds Maurits van Tol, who decided to pursue his career outside of Borealis in October 2019.

Van Praet started his career with Borealis in 1995 as development engineer in Zwijndrecht, Belgium, followed by various research manager positions in Porvoo, Finland; Stenungsund, Sweden; and the positions of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) manager and technology commercialisation manager in Mechelen, Belgium. Prior to joining Borealis, Van Praet worked at Desotec, a company specialized in air and water purification.

Most recently, Van Praet has held the position of director strategy and Portfolio for over a decade, first in Linz, Austria, and then in Beringen, Belgium.

Van Praet holds a Ph.D. in Quantum Chemistry and a Masters degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Leuven, Belgium. He is a board member of both the Dutch Polymer Institute and Borealis Technology Oy.

Van Praet is a Belgian citizen, is married and has four children.

“For many years, Erik van Praet has been a mastermind and key pillar of our Value Creation through Innovation strategy, which remains a key differentiator of the Borealis Polyolefin strategy,” comments Lucrèce Foufopoulos, executive vice president Polyolefins, Innovation and Circular Economy. “He is a true innovator who has been, and will continue to be, integral to Borealis’ purpose of reinventing for more sustainable living.”

