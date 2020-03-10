Vince Hankins Joins Organic Dyes And Pigments As Vice President Of Sales

LINCOLN, R.I. — March 10, 2020 — Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC (ORCO)is pleased to announce that Vince Hankins has joined Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC as vice president of sales. Hankins will be responsible for all of ORCO’s sales and marketing management.

Hankins brings with him over thirty years of sales and business management experience with Unifi, Glen Raven Custom Fabrics and most recently Kaltex America having held positions ranging from technical service, account manager, sales manager, director business development, business and division director. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Textile Chemistry from North Carolina State University and resides in Burlington, N.C.

Source: Organic Dyes and Pigments