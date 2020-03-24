Shaw Industries Associates Kellie Ballew And Deanna Mathis Recognized As Leaders In Georgia

DALTON, Ga. — March 24, 2020 — Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) associates Kellie Ballew, director of sustainability, and Deanna Mathis, director of community outreach and corporate giving, have been recognized as leaders in Georgia, being named to the Institute for Georgia Environmental Leadership (IGEL) and the Leadership Georgia Program classes of 2020 respectively.

“Our associates are a driving force in our business, and while we offer over 1 million hours of internal education, training and professional development, we encourage participation in external programs that connect our associates with other leaders throughout the state,” notes Mike Fromm, Shaw’s chief human resources officer. “These programs foster relationships with leaders in a variety of industries, providing fresh perspectives and a springboard for innovation.”

Kellie Ballew has been selected to be among the approximately 30 individuals selected for IGEL 2020. Participants of this program are proven leaders from a wide range of professions, interests, political viewpoints and experiences. IGEL is a year-long, experiential program dedicated to building and sustaining a diverse network of environmentally educated leaders in the state of Georgia. It provides the participants the knowledge, advanced skills and network necessary to help resolve Georgia’s environmental challenges now and in the future.

Deanna Mathis was selected to be among the 2020 class of Leadership Georgia. This year-long immersion program focuses on addressing issues confronting the state of Georgia and prepares strong and effective leaders for the future development of the state. Leadership Georgia stands apart as one of the nation’s oldest and most successful leadership-training programs. The participants are business, civic and community leaders with the desire and potential to work together as one united force for Georgia’s best future.

Posted March 24, 2020

Source: Shaw Industries Group, Inc.