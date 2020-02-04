Ocean State Innovations Appoints Brian Pinson As Vice President Of Sales

PORTSMOUTH, R.I.— February 4, 2020 — Ocean State Innovations, a Brand and Oppenheimer Company, announced the appointment of Brian Pinson as vice president of sales. Pinson will be working from Greenville, S.C., and will report to the senior management of Ocean State Innovations.

With more than 29 years of management and leadership experience in the textile industry, Pinson will make a great addition to the Ocean State Innovations team. Most recently, he served as the sales manager for ITG Corp, and has also worked for Burlington Industries. His roles involved controlling costs, managing inventories, generating revenue and cultivating new business opportunities. Pinson is a 1989 graduate of Clemson University.

“We are excited to bring Brian on board as the VP of sales. With this addition to our team, we are continuing to grow our company’s expertise in order to provide the best textile solutions,” said Edward Ricci, Ocean State Innovations, CEO.

Source: Ocean State Innovations