National Cotton Council Names 2020 Directors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The National Cotton Council directors for 2020 were announced at the NCC’s recent 2020 annual meeting held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Elected to the NCC Board during segment caucuses were:

Producers – Lee Cromley, Brooklet, Ga.; Jason Condrey, Lake Providence, La.; Doyle Schniers, San Angelo, Texas; Dan Thelander, Maricopa, Ariz.; and Mark McKean, Riverdale, California.

Ginners – Drake Perrow, Cameron, S.C.; Curtis Stewart, Spade, Texas; George LaCour, Morganza, La.; Tom Pires, Riverdale, Calif.; and Gary Feist, Anthony, Kansas.

Warehousers – Joe Tillman, Cordova, Tenn.; Jay Cowart, Altus, Okla.; Coalter Paxton, Wilson, N.C.; Scott Mitchell, Donalsonville, Ga., and Robert Swize, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Merchants – Raymond Faus, Plano, Texas; Bobby Walton, Memphis, Tenn.; and Joe Nicosia, William Barksdale and Jeff Johnson, all of Cordova, Tennessee.

Cottonseed – Monte Johnson, Memphis, Tenn.; Lance Barnett, Abilene, Texas; Sammy Wright, Tifton, Ga.; Austin Rose, Altus, Okla.; and Jerrod Drinnon, Lubbock, Texas.

Cooperatives – Keith Lucas, Lubbock, Texas; Hank N. Reichle, Jr., Greenwood, Miss.; Paul Bush, Glendale, Ariz.; Wayne Boseman, Garner, N.C.; and Jeff Thompson, Prattville, Alabama.

Manufacturers – Anderson Warlick and James Martin, both of Gastonia, N.C.; Mike Quinn, Sanford, N.C.; William Bowen, Inman, S.C.; and Owen Hodges, Columbus, Georgia.

Posted February 25, 2020

Source: National Cotton Council