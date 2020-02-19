Champion Thread Promotes Jim Lee To Vice President Of Sales

GASTONIA, NC — February 19, 2020 — Champion Thread Company, a supplier of industrial sewing threads, engineered yarns, and other textile and sewn products accessories, has promoted Jim Lee to the position of Vice President of Sales. In his expanded role, Lee will continue his current business development role while assuming the added responsibilities for developing strategic sales plans and managing all of CTC’s inside, outside, and partner sales activities.

According to Champion Thread President, Matt Poovey, “Over his twelve-year tenure at CTC, Jim has contributed greatly to our expansion and overall success. His achievements in marketing, business development, and sales place him among the most valuable members of our senior management team. We look forward to the improvements and efficiencies he will bring to our overall sales efforts in this expanded role.”

Lee has previously served Champion Thread as Director of Sales and Marketing and Vice President of Business Development. Before joining CTC, he worked for twelve years in textile manufacturing at Springs Global, Galey and Lord, and LaFrance Industries. Jim holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Clemson University and Certifications in Purchasing Management (CPM), Supply Chain Professional (CSCP), and Production and Inventory Management (CPIM).

“I am pleased with the opportunity to play an expanded role in the success of Champion Thread,” said Lee. “In addition to helping clients achieve business improvements, I enjoy partnering with customers to identify new product and market opportunities. Because we are a nimble and talented team, CTC allows me to leverage our deep product, manufacturing, and supply chain expertise to bring to market custom engineered solutions for specific client or market needs. I am excited about the future of CTC and our industry.”

Posted February 19, 2020

Source: Champion Thread Company®