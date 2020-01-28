Indorama Ventures Announces New Business Segment And Leadership Appointments

BANGKOK, Thailand — January 27, 2020 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global chemical producer, is pleased to announce the creation of a newly formed segment named Integrated Oxide, following the announcement of the acquisition of Huntsman’s integrated Ethylene Oxide and Proplylene Oxide (EO&PO) assets in Port Neches, Chocolate Bayou and Dayton in Texas, Ankleshwar in India, and Botany in Australia. The new segment will enable the Company to leverage operational efficiencies and position IVL for long-term growth and value creation.

The Integrated Oxide segment comprises Integrated Ethylene Oxides and Specialty Chemical Segment including sought after value-added Ethylene Oxide Derivatives and Proplylene Oxide Derivatives.

Consequently, IVL is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alastair Port as President of Integrated Oxide, effective 3 January 2020. He will report to Dilip Kumar Agarwal, CEO of the Feedstock and PET businesses. Alastair joined Huntsman in 1988 and was previously Global Vice President of Manufacturing and Upstream Business at Huntsman.

Alastair’s leadership team will be composed of talent coming from all integrated businesses:

Mr. Joel Saltzman has been appointed Senior Executive Vice President. Joel is currently with Indorama Ventures Oxide and Glycols (IVOG).

Mr. John O Smith has been appointed Vice President, Procurement and Upstream. John is currently with IVOG.

Mr. John Q Smyth has been appointed Vice President, Global Downstream Derivatives.

Ms. Carol Ottaway has been appointed Vice President, Supply Chain, Logistics and IVL Transition.

Mr. Chad Anderson has been appointed Vice President Manufacturing.

Ms. Kim Knotts has been appointed Director EHSQ.

Mr. Steve Thallemer has been appointed Chief Finance Officer. Steve was previously with IVOG.

Mr. Leo Guglielmi has been appointed Vice President and Legal Counsel.

Mr. Paul Fusco has been appointed Director of HR.

Mr. Dilip Kumar Agarwal, CEO of Feedstock and PET said, “We are taking an important step to set IVL on a successful path forward. With the creation of a more focused segment and great leaders in place, we will be able to more effectively build upon our competitive advantages to create greater value for our customers and stakeholders. I am pleased to welcome Alastair and his senior leadership team onboard. I am confident that under Alastair’s oversight, the new team will be well-positioned to lead IVL to the next phase of its development.”

