Contour Interior Design Welcomes Warren Knight As Global Brand Director 

HOUSTON, TX — November 20, 2019 — International and multi-award winning interior design firm, Contour Interior Design, is thrilled to introduce Warren Knight as the company’s Global Brand Director.

Knight’s creativity and international experience in the design industry is anticipated to be an influential asset for the expansion of Contour Interior Design Hospitality Division and in assisting Creative Director, Nina Magon in the continued creation of her luxury lifestyle brand through commercial and residential design.

Knight, an Italian native, will join the Contour team at their headquarters in Houston, TX. He brings with him extensive experience in product design, luxury residential projects, and commercial interiors. As the Creative Director and Vice-President of Development for leading real-estate company, Mayland Group, Knight and his team have generated stand-out bespoke furniture as well as an impressive design portfolio spanning from villas and townhouses to high-rises, hotels, and beyond. Resulting in 2.5 billion dollars of residential and commercial projects such as W Guangzhou, St Regis Lijiang, Westin Guangzhou, Indigo Lijiang, Knight’s vast experience has led to the growth and success of various industry brands across the globe.

“I am thrilled to join Contour Interior Design in a Global Brand Director position and strongly believe that the brand’s offerings have the ability to go world-wide. With its strong sense of aesthetics and luxury, along with Nina’s vision, we’re looking forward to bringing the company’s already-established style to the top,” says Knight.

In a continuous effort to expand his talents, Knight has also designed products for leading US-based companies and brands including, MetLife, Greystone Company, Bergdorf Goodman, ABC Home & Carpet, Sherle Wagner, Baker Furniture, Kravet, and Mitchell Gold – Bob Williams.

In a kick-off to this new direction, Contour Interior Design’s Creative Director, Nina Magon will be attending Milan’s Salone del Mobile this Spring and is excited to expand through this partnership.

“We feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to tap into Warren’s incredible industry and brand expertise. We are confident in the direction he will take the company and can’t wait to bring our work to the global market,” says Magon. “We are confident this partnership will result in success and benefit both parties.”

Posted November 20, 2019

Source: Contour Interior Design