Applied DNA Sciences Announces Appointment Of Scott L. Anchin To Board Of Directors 

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — November 8, 2019 — Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”) a producer of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity, traceability solutions and nucleic acid-based biotherapeutic research, today announced the appointment of Scott L. Anchin to its Board of Directors following the resignation of Director Dr. Charles Ryan. The Company expects Mr. Anchin will also be engaged as a strategic advisor to the Company.

Mr. Anchin is a restructuring professional with more than twenty years of leadership experience spanning a variety of industries. Mr. Anchin is currently a partner at Cormont Strategic Services, LLC and formally worked for Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC, a global professional services firm specializing in turnaround and interim management and performance improvement. Mr. Anchin started his career in public accounting with Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP, where he audited financial statements for manufacturing, real estate, retail and consumer products companies. Mr. Anchin has advised on many notable restructuring engagements including Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., Fieldwood Energy, Vanguard Natural Resources, Chaparral Energy, Cengage Learning and O.W. Bunker, among others.

Mr. Anchin has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA with a concentration in Management from Columbia Business School. He is also a non-active Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

“Dr. Ryan has been a trusted colleague and advisor for many years, and we thank him for his thoughtful service on our Board,” said Dr. James A. Hayward, President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Applied DNA. “It has been an honor and a privilege to be associated with Dr. Ryan and we wish him all the best in his next endeavor.”

“When one door closes, another opens, and we are thrilled to have Mr. Anchin join our Board and look forward to him starting work as a strategic advisor. Mr. Anchin has a demonstrated track record of driving performance improvements and increasing shareholder value,” said Dr. Hayward. “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Anchin at this important next stage of Applied DNA’s evolution.”

“Having spent many years advising emerging companies, I am extremely pleased to join Applied DNA, which I believe has the potential to transform the track-and-trace and nucleic acid-based biotherapeutics markets,” said Scott Anchin. “I look forward to working with the Applied DNA team to build a world-class company.”

Posted November 9, 2019

Source: Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.