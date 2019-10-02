AMETEK Surface Vision Strengthens Leadership Team With Several Key Appointments

HAYWARD, CA — October 2, 2019 — AMETEK Surface Vision, a global supplier of surface inspection technologies, has announced sweeping appointments across its senior global team to support the business’s worldwide growth plans.

Ben Wileman has been promoted to the new role of Division Vice President and Business Manager for Surface Vision. Moving from his last role as Division Vice President — Global Sales and Marketing for Surface Vision and its sister business, AMETEK Land, Ben will now focus on growing Surface Vision’s business through the application of AMETEK’s four core growth strategies of global and market expansion, new products, operational excellence and acquisitions.

“Combined, these four strategies deliver sustained business growth while continually bringing customers improved benefits at all levels. I look forward to bringing this philosophy into Surface Vision, so the business continues to flourish within the constructive, consistent and mutually successful approach customers want,” said Wileman.

With a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronic Engineering from Sheffield Hallam University, Ben holds more than 14 years of experience at AMETEK in a variety of technical, sales and customer-facing roles. Additionally, he’s an AMETEK-certified Growth Kaizen Facilitator, further strengthening his drive for Surface Vision’s growth.

On the operational end of the spectrum, Alan Tarry is now Division Vice President – Operations for AMETEK Land and Surface Vision. Alan will be fully responsible for operational strategies and performance across both businesses. Formerly the Director of Operations at AMETEK Land since 2015, Alan’s continuous improvement and specialist supply chain experience will transform operational efficiencies across both companies’ manufacturing operations.

Prior to joining AMETEK, Alan held senior operational and supply chain transformational roles at ABB and has a Higher National Certificate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Doncaster Technical College. Like Ben, Alan is an AMETEK-certified New Product Growth Kaizen Facilitator and has facilitated several AMETEK operational and new product events.

Charged with developing strategy to remain competitive in current markets while identifying diversification opportunities, Mike Hevey has been appointed Division Vice President – Engineering and Product Management. Joining Surface Vision from SEASPAN Shipyards in Vancouver, Canada, Mike will implement an effective engineering structure to develop and support the world leading SmartView® and SmartAdvisor® surface inspection and monitoring systems, identify new product opportunities, manage the product lifecycle and introduce new products to the market.

Mike holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, and a Master of Business Administration degree in Engineering and Industrial Management from the University of Loughborough.

Finally, Jason Zyglis will assume responsibility for global sales as Division Vice President of Sales and Project Management. With a deep knowledge of Surface Vision products and applications, Jason will lead the sales and project teams in addressing complex customer challenges as well as implementing a customer-first culture across the organization.

“I’m very pleased to announce these senior appointments at Surface Vision, who will maintain and develop our market-leading position into the next decade,” said Justin Smith, Division Vice President and Business Unit Manager for Surface Vision. “Their combined technical, business and customer experience will provide leadership across Surface Visions’ global sales and marketing, engineering and operational functions, effectively transforming the opportunities and benefits for our customers worldwide.”

Posted October 2, 2019

Source: AMETEK Surface Vision (formerly Cognex Surface Inspection Systems Division)