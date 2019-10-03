American Silk Mills Announces Designer Mary Cranford Has Joined The Company

HIGH POINT, NC — October 3, 2019 — American Silk Mills is pleased to announce that Mary Cranford has joined the company as designer. This addition will help fulfill the company’s strategy of increasing both expertise and services as American Silk Mills continues to grow.

In her new role, Cranford is tasked with designing and merchandising innovative fabric collections and fresh color palettes. Her primary focus is developing luxury velvets that look beautiful and perform consistently. She will also be instrumental in coordinating new product launches with the marketing and sales team, and customers.

Prior to joining American Silk Mills, Cranford worked for You Home Fabrics as director of design, color expert and merchandising specialist. Cranford has been employed in the home furnishing and textile industry for more than 30 years helping companies conceptualize, create, design and develop product lines; as well as, collaborate with sales teams to build strong working relationships between the U.S. and international design teams. Cranford is a graduate of North Carolina State University with a B.S. in Textiles Design.

“We are very pleased to bring someone of Mary’s caliber to American Silk Mills and believe that she will create an immediate impact in the company with her knowledge and experience,” said David Corbin, Chief Executive Officer of American Silk Mills. “She has a strong background in design and product development which will allow us to deliver on our mission to design beautiful, innovative textiles.”

American Silk Mills was acquired by Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited in November 2017. ASM was founded in 1896 and remains among the oldest and most established of the American textile brands. The Company specializes in designing, weaving and distributing innovative textiles to customers across residential, contract, transportation and specialty markets. ASM products include fine jacquard textiles, high quality silks, a variety of luxurious velvets and Sensuede®, an eco-friendly synthetic suede.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited is the flagship textiles company of the KK Birla Group headquartered in India. It is a leading textile solutions provider, producing a range of products including value-added and specialty yarns, fabrics for home furnishings, contract drapery and upholstery. Sutlej currently serves a global clientele with its presence in major developed and emerging markets across more than 65 countries. The company is an internationally-recognized industry leader in the use of state-of-the-art technology and the implementation of eco-friendly and sustainable manufacturing practices and processing.

Source: American Silk Mills