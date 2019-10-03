AE Industrial Partners Announces Partner Promotions

BOCA RATON, Fla. — October 3, 2019 — AE Industrial Partners, LP (“AEI” or the “firm”), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today the promotions of four professionals of the firm. Jon Nemo was promoted to Senior Partner, while Charlie Compton, Kirk Konert and Peter Schumacher were promoted to Partner, effective immediately.

“Over the past six years, we have been focused on building an investment team and organization that is best-in-class,” said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. “The promotions of Jon, Charlie, Kirk and Peter reflect their achievements in building and creating value in our portfolio, and the leadership they have shown in the firm.”

“Our goal in broadening the partnership ranks is to ensure continuity, sustainability and long-term institutional memory in the manner we conduct our business,” said Michael Greene, Managing Partner, AEI. “Our market presence will be larger and stronger with the expansion of our partnership ranks.”

Mr. Nemo joined AEI as a Partner in 2016 and is responsible for originating, executing and monitoring portfolio investments. He is a member of the firm’s investment committee and provides senior leadership with respect to AEI’s strategic direction and overall management. Mr. Nemo currently sits on the board of directors of AEI portfolio companies Alpine Air Express, Applied Composites, Atlas Group, CDI and Triman Industries. Mr. Nemo has specialized in aerospace and defense throughout his nearly 25 years in private equity and mergers & acquisitions. He graduated from the University of Michigan.

Mr. Compton joined AEI in 2014 and is responsible for originating, executing and monitoring portfolio investments. He currently sits on the board of directors of AEI portfolio companies BHI Energy, Kellstrom Aerospace, Moeller Aerospace and Triman Industries. Mr. Compton has more than 10 years in private equity and mergers & acquisitions. He graduated with high honors from the University of Georgia with a BBA in Accounting.

Mr. Konert joined AEI in 2014 and is responsible for originating, executing and monitoring portfolio investments. He currently sits on the board of directors of AEI portfolio companies Applied Composites, Atlas Group, CDI, Columbia Helicopters and Gryphon Technologies while also actively managing the firm’s investment in Belcan. Mr. Konert has more than 10 years in private equity and mergers & acquisitions. He graduated from Davidson College with a BA in Economics.

Mr. Schumacher joined AEI in 2015 and is responsible for developing investment strategy, originating proprietary investment ideas, performing technical due diligence, and the monitoring and growth of portfolio investments. He currently sits on the board of directors of AEI portfolio companies Applied Composites, Atlas Group and Moeller Aerospace. Mr. Schumacher brings more than 15 years of aerospace industry engineering, business development and mergers & acquisition experience to AEI, having held senior roles at both GE Aviation and Orbital Sciences. He graduated from Arizona State University with a BS in Aerospace Engineering and received an MBA from the Ohio State University.

Posted October 3, 2019

Source: AE Industrial Partners