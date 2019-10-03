Accounting, Tax, And Consulting Firm Mazars USA Announces Five New Partners

NEW YORK — October 3, 2019 — Mazars USA LLP, an accounting, tax, and consulting firm, today announced the promotion of five new Partners. Effective September 1, 2019, Jennifer Biundo, Joe Caplan, Don Crotty, Marty Garland and Jonathan Somer have been admitted to the Partnership. All five were previously Senior Managers at the firm.

“As we continue to expand across all markets that we serve, having strong Partner candidates is critical for best serving our clients and ensuring our organizational vitality. This year’s group of new Partners exemplifies the best qualities of our firm and will enhance our entrepreneurial spirit and standard of excellence,” said Mazars USA Chairman and CEO Victor Wahba.

“On behalf of the entire Partnership I welcome these talented and dedicated individuals as new Partners.”

Jennifer Biundo, who is in the Manufacturing & Distribution (“M&D”) Practice in New Jersey, began her career with Mazars. She has more than 10 years of experience providing audit, tax, and consulting services for both public and private companies in a range of industries, particularly in the food and beverage, wholesale/distribution, textile and apparel, chemicals and fabrication, technology, software development and financial services sectors. Her focus on SEC services is a valuable support to the firm’s strategic goals.

Joe Caplan is in the Entrepreneurial Business Services Practice in New Jersey. Joe has over 14 years of experience providing tax, advisory, and accounting services to closely held businesses in a variety of industries including real estate, manufacturing, distribution, entertainment, professional medical practices architectural and law firms. He has a track record of developing close relationships with clients, acting as a trusted advisor and supporting their individual business goals. Joe has also expanded the firm’s service offerings in compensation structuring and profitability consulting.

Don Crotty is in the Food & Beverage Practice in Long Island. He has over 20 years of experience delivering tax expertise to clients and has been instrumental in growing the M&D Tax Practice. He has extensive technical skills and expertise in multi-state and local taxation, cost segregation, mergers, acquisitions, and working with ESOP employees owned companies (“ESOP”).

Marty Garland, who is in the Pennsylvania office Insurance Practice, created and implemented a business plan focused on building a Life and Health practice. Marty has over 11 years of experience providing, attest, internal audit, technical and accounting advisory services to the insurance industry. He also developed a firm-wide Financial Services learning curriculum and is passionate about training and mentoring staff.

Jonathan Somer is in the New York Technology & Media Practice and has been with the firm since graduating from college. He has more than 12 years’ experience providing audit, review, accounting and financial due diligence to the media, information and entertainment sector. Jonathan has created a robust network of clients and also heads the Audit Technology Taskforce, helping Mazars advance into the future of Accounting.

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic US geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and Optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 23,000 professionals in 89 countries.

