Owens Corning Elects Eduardo Cordeiro To Board Of Directors

TOLEDO, Ohio — September 20, 2019 — Owens Corning announced that Eduardo “Eddie” Cordeiro, former executive vice president, CFO and president of the Americas region for Cabot Corp., has been elected to the company’s board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Eddie Cordeiro to our board of directors and look forward to his contributions to our company,” said Owens Corning CEO Brian Chambers. “His insights and expertise will help advance our operating priorities for the benefit of our shareholders.”

“With over 25 years of relevant financial and operational experience in a complex global industrial business, Eddie will complement the skills and expertise of our other Board members,” said Owens Corning Executive Chairman Mike Thaman. “He will be a valuable addition to our Board and company.”

Cordeiro joined Cabot Corp., a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, in 1998 and worked there until he retired in 2018. During his 20-year tenure, he held several corporate, business and executive management positions, including vice president of corporate strategy and general manager of its Fumed Metal Oxides and Supermetals businesses. Prior to his career at Cabot, Cordeiro was a consultant with The Boston Consulting Group and a founding partner of The Economics Resource Group. He also has served on the Board of Directors of FMC Corp., a global agricultural sciences company, since 2011 and chaired its Audit Committee since 2014.

Cordeiro holds both Bachelor of Arts in economics and Master of Business Administration degrees from Harvard University.

Posted September 23, 2019

Source: Owens Corning