Microban Adds Dr. Yihong Li To Global Textiles Team

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — September 19, 2019 — Microban® International, Ltd., the global supplier of antimicrobial and odor control technology welcomes the addition of Dr. Yihong Li as technical manager in Microban’s global textiles division.

“Yihong has everything we look for in a strong R&D leader—outstanding team leadership and collaboration skills, an extensive material science background, and a proven track record in product innovation. This combined with her in-depth understanding of the markets we serve make Yihong a tremendous addition to our team,” said Brian Aylward, Senior Director, Microban Global Textiles Business of Microban International. “We always strive to hire the highest caliber R&D talent. It helps ensure our product offerings and technical capabilities stand out within the industry. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Yihong to the Microban family.”

Li joins Microban from Electrolux where she served as a global innovation and engineering lead within the company’s Fabric Care R&D division. Prior to that, she worked for Scott Safety (3M) in the company’s quality assurance labs. In those roles, Li was an integral part of new product development and quality enhancements for fabric care and protective textiles.

As technical manager at Microban, Li will work to successfully integrate antimicrobial and odor control technologies into customer products, which include textiles, paper, paints, coatings and other liquid-based formulations. She will also be responsible for providing ongoing technical support to customers to ensure product performance is maintained.

Li holds a bachelor of environmental engineering as well as a master of applied chemistry from Beihang University in Beijing, China. In 2012, she earned her Ph.D. in mechanical engineering while serving as a research assistant at West Virginia University. Her research includes energy generation/storage devices development, protective coatings and materials corrosion/degradation study.

