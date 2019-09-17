Joni Johnson-Peret Named New Vice President Of Sales By The Airtex Group — Acme Made Brand

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — September 16, 2019 — The Airtex Group — a Minneapolis-based national designer and manufacturer of custom home textile goods and sewn products — and its brand Acme Made — provider of high quality backpacks, accessories for tablets and laptops and lifestyle bags — announced today that Joni Johnson-Peret joined The Airtex Group | Acme Made as vice president of sales. Johnson-Peret’s responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating revenue growth through expanded presence in current channels, and development of new channels, which includes proactively targeting new customers who fit within The Airtex Group’s ideal customer market segments.

Johnson-Peret brings more than 20 years of sales and leadership experience to The Airtex Group | Acme Made selling product lines and services at Animal Adventure, Garven Design Group, Compass Marketing and JL Buchanan. Throughout her career, Johnson-Peret has focused on major product categories including home décor, soft furniture and other textile categories, including toys.

“Joni is a perfect fit for our culture and we’re excited about adding her talents to our leadership team ,” said Michael Noer, president of The Airtex Group. “We will look to Joni’s leadership and experience as we drive for continued growth for The Airtex Group and Acme Made.”

Posted September 17, 2019

Source: The Airtex Group and Acme Made