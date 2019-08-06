Steve Moore Named President, Mass Division Of Delta Galil

TEL AVIV, Israel — August 6, 2019 — Delta Galil Industries Ltd. — a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children — today announced that it has named Steve Moore president, Mass Division, reporting to Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil. Moore is a highly accomplished mass merchandising executive with more than 25 years of experience, including at Gildan Activewear and 14 years at Hanesbrands Inc.

Most recently, Moore oversaw all branded and private label retail partnerships and omnichannel strategy development at Gildan Activewear as vice president of sales and customer service. During his tenure at Hanesbrands, he served in various sales and planning roles of increasing responsibility, working extensively with Walmart. Earlier in his career, Moore worked in buying and planning roles at Kmart Corp. and Sara Lee Branded Apparel. Moore holds a BA in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University and an MBA from Wake Forest University’s Babcock Graduate School of Management.

“We are very pleased to welcome Steve to our leadership team,” said Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil. “His intimate understanding of both branded and private label apparel, as well as his strong industry relationships will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our mass merchandising segment both in the U.S. and globally.”

“I’m very excited to be joining Delta Galil,” Moore said. “There is so much opportunity in private label within the mass merchandising segment, and I very much look forward to working with the strong team already in place as we execute the Mass Division’s growth strategy.”

Posted August 6, 2019

Source: Delta Galil