BST eltromat International Sales Team Now Serves Global Market Under Two Leaders

BIELEFELD, Germany — August 20, 2019 — As of June 1, 2019, BST eltromat International has subdivided its global sales into a western and an eastern region. With the dual leadership, the company is giving international sales a boost and putting a greater focus on its customers and subsidiaries all over the world. Siegfried Steggemann has assumed leadership of the western region as global sales director West. In addition to Western Europe, he is responsible for the markets of the American continent and North Africa. Sajid Malik is in charge of the eastern region, which encompasses the other parts of the world — Eastern Europe/Turkey, Middle East, Central and South Africa, Africa, and Asia.

“With Mr. Steggemann and Mr. Malik, we have filled the leading sales positions with two experts from our own ranks who have been familiar with individual requirements of the markets and customers for years,” said BST eltromat Managing Director Kristian Jünke. “As long-term employees, both are well acquainted with our company and our operations. This provides an excellent basis for further strengthening cooperation with our local sales partners and subsidiaries. Giving our customers the greatest attention possible is especially important to us. The dual leadership in our international sales with two very experienced professionals is a clear signal to our customers all over the world that we are consistently realizing this goal.”

“From entry-level solutions to high-end systems, the modular product portfolio of BST eltromat covers the requirements of the market as regards the efficiency and economy of quality assurance in web-processing production processes,” said Malik of his new position. “I see it as my main task to focus more closely than ever on meeting these requirements in my region — and in doing so to show our customers both the flexibility and the excellent price-performance ratio of our products and solutions. Currently, the eastern region is characterized by a large number of growth markets. There is enormous potential here to promote the BST eltromat brand name, which is already very well established in these markets.” Malik joined BST eltromat in 2005 and most recently served as vice president of sales for the Asia Pacific region.

After completing his degree in mechanical engineering, Steggemann started his career as an engineer at BST eltromat parent company EMG Automation GmbH, where he worked on web guiding systems in metal manufacturing. Most recently, he headed the BST eltromat business unit BST ProControl. Steggemann stresses the challenge for manufacturing companies in the western world to ensure maximum productivity and profitability in their processes: “The majority of our customers in my region are exposed to the constant pressure of growing international competition,” Steggemann said. “In order to survive in this environment, they must maximize the efficiency of their processes and produce at consistently high quality with minimal waste. The quality assurance systems of BST eltromat provide our customers with unique opportunities to strengthen their competitiveness in this respect. Automation and ‘Industry 4.0’ also play a key role in this, and these are topics that I take a special interest in.”

The reinforcement of global sales with a strong dual leadership is in line with the “perfecting your performance” strategy of the elexis Group, whose largest subsidiary is BST eltromat. It focuses more systematically than ever on delivering value for the company’s customers.

Posted August 20, 2019

Source: BST eltromat International

