Milliken Names Jeff Price Executive Vice President Of Milliken Operations, Chad McAllister President Of Performance & Protective Textiles Division

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — July 29, 2019 — Milliken & Company, a global diversified manufacturer with specialty chemical, floor covering, healthcare and performance and protective textiles expertise, has named Jeff Price executive vice president of operations for Milliken & Company. Chad McAllister has been named the successor to Price as president of Milliken’s Performance & Protective Textiles division.

Price was tapped to spearhead a new comprehensive corporate function at Milliken, overseeing corporate logistics and sourcing; environmental, health and safety; corporate engineering; global security; and Milliken’s consulting arm, Performance Solutions by Milliken. His impressive and successful 40-year tenure at Milliken includes leading the company’s global Performance & Protective Textiles division as well as serving as general manager of the company’s global airbag and automotive nonwovens business.

“Jeff’s deep multidisciplinary knowledge spans manufacturing and general management and makes him exceptionally suited to pioneer this strategic and important role at Milliken,” commented Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “I look forward to his leadership in working closely with all Milliken divisions to achieve our sustainability goals for 2025.”

“Milliken’s legacy of environmental stewardship has always inspired me,” said Price regarding his new responsibilities as executive vice president of operations at Milliken & Company. “I’m honored to be tasked with further growing sustainability and operational excellence, among other important functions, to broaden the positive impact of our company around the world.

McAllister joined Milliken’s Chemical division in 2001 where he supported many initiatives including international business growth. He went on to hold finance and strategy positions in corporate development and the company’s airbag business. In 2010, McAllister joined Milliken’s Performance & Protective Textiles division as chief financial officer where his leadership resulted in continued division diversification and growth.

“Chad is a strong and proven business leader,” said Cook. “His career accomplishments have uniquely prepared him to lead Milliken’s largest and most diversified division into the future.”

“Milliken’s leadership in the global textiles industry is unwavering. I look forward to working alongside Chad and the entire team as we further the positive impact innovative American-made textiles can contribute to the world,” said Kim Glas, president and CEO of the National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO).

“Milliken’s rich history in textiles, while more than a century long, is just beginning,” shared McAllister, president of Milliken’s Performance & Protective Textiles division. “It is an honor to lead Milliken textiles during such an exciting time for textile innovation.”

Posted July 29, 2019

Source: Milliken & Company