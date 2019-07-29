Marcia Ayala Promoted To President, Aurora Specialty Textiles Group

YORKVILLE, Illinois — July 29, 2019 — Marcia Ayala has been named President of Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc., which is a subsidiary of Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Meridian Industries. This is a promotion for Ayala, who started at Aurora in 2006 as Director of Research & Development, was promoted to Vice President of Research & Development in 2014 and promoted again to company Vice President in 2015. Her new role as president began July 15, 2019.

Ayala played a key leadership role at Aurora during the company’s recent transition from its former plant in Aurora, Illinois, to a new manufacturing facility in Yorkville. That move involved bringing in a new generation of textile equipment and technology.

As the company’s head of R&D, she has been instrumental in expanding Aurora’s product offerings. She also led a program to rebrand the company in 2016 and has played an essential role in Aurora’s successful entry and growth into a variety of important new textile markets, including printable textiles and industrial belting fabric.

Ayala has an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from West Virginia University, a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in business administration from Georgia State.

Bruce Eben Pindyck, owner of Meridian Industries, noted that Ayala earned the masters’ degrees while working full time.

“I am pleased to announce that Marcia Ayala has been promoted to President of Aurora Specialty Textiles Group,” Pindyck said. “Aurora and Marcia will continue to get my full support. Meridian made a significant investment in moving to the Yorkville facility and installing new state-of-the-art equipment. Marcia will continue the efforts of Aurora optimizing our new facility and equipment by providing first class service and products for our existing customers and developing new opportunities with present and new customers.”

Ayala added that she is honored by the promotion to president. “I am fortunate to have the backing of Meridian Industries and a great team of employees, that along with our extensive textile finishing capabilities, gives Aurora a competitive advantage,” Ayala said.

She emphasized that Aurora will continue focusing on business development and partnering with customers to develop unique products as well as implementing sustainable business practices.

Posted July 29, 2019

Source: Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc.