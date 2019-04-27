My Size Announces Executive Personnel Changes — Billy Pardo named Chief Operating Officer And Eli Turchinsky Named Chief Technology Officer

AIRPORT CITY, Israel — April 25, 2019 — My Size, Inc., the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced several personnel changes at the executive level of the Company.

Billy Pardo has been named Chief Operating Officer, as approved by the Board of Directors on April 15, 2019. Pardo has served as My Size’s Chief Product Officer since 2013 and will continue in that role along with her new responsibilities as COO.

The Company has also announced that Eli Turchinsky has been named Chief Technology Officer, replacing Oded Shoshan, who served as My Size CTO since 2014. Turchinsky joined My Size in 2018 as the Director of Technology. He previously served as CTO of Monkeytech, a mobile/web development company.

“We are pleased to appoint both Billy and Eli to their new roles, and to further strengthen the executive leadership of the Company as we put an increased focus on sales initiatives and product development,” said Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size. “As we continue through an important time of market penetration and growth, we will rely on the expertise of both Billy and Eli to help push My Size toward its goal of broad adoption throughout the fashion and apparel industries.”

My Size has also hired Emily Tene as Sales Manager, U.S. (west coast), to focus on introducing My Size’s suite of smartphone solutions to U.S. businesses seeking innovative technologies within fashion and retail. Prior to joining My Size Tene served in a variety of sales roles within the fashion and retail space, building and maintaining client relationships, growing a book of business and clientele, and overseeing operational responsibilities. Tene’s hire is the third such prominent sales position filled at My Size since December of last year, as the Company continues to ramp up sales initiatives for its market-ready solutions.

“We welcome Emily to the My Size team, as we believe her experience in the fashion and apparel markets will help create meaningful client relationships for us moving forward,” said Luzon. “We are continuing to dedicate resources to sales initiatives both in the U.S. and beyond, as we seek revenue opportunities through our monthly licensing programs for our smart mobile measurement technologies.”

Additionally, My Size has hired five full-stack mobile/web developers to bolster its development team and bring its R&D initiatives fully in-house. This group will focus efforts on the continued refinement of current My Size technologies, as well as product development for new solutions.

Source: My Size, Inc.