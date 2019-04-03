Martin Böschen New President Of BIR Textiles Division

BRUSSELS, Belgium — April 3, 2019 — The board of the BIR Textiles Division has appointed Mr Martin Böschen as new divisional President.

Mr Böschen is CEO of TEXAID AG, a charity-private partnership based in Switzerland focused on the collection, sorting and recycling of used textiles, with activities in several European countries. He has been working in this position since 2004 and has contributed to the development of TEXTAID from a local Swiss company to one of the leading organisations in the industry.

TEXAID, a long-standing BIR member, was founded as a charity-based private partnership by six Swiss aid organisations, along with a private partner and know-how providers. The Group, which has over 1,000 employees in six countries, implements efficient collecting logistics at its own sorting facilities in Switzerland and abroad, and achieves an annual group-wide collection volume of over 80,000 tonnes.

In his capacity as Textiles Division President, Mr Böschen is a member of the BIR Executive Committee and serves as Vice-President of the organisation. BIR President Ranjit Baxi commented that he is very much looking forward to working with Mr Böschen, whose knowledge of the business and the global challenges facing our industry will be a great asset to BIR and its leadership.

Mr Böschen’s appointment was unanimously agreed by the divisional board at their last meeting in Brussels on 26th March 2019 and will be formally endorsed by delegates at the Division’s next plenary meeting in Singapore in 2019.

Posted April 3, 2019

Source: BIR Textiles Division