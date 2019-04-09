Clear Automation Announces Appointment Of Paul Kuchay As It’s Vice President Of Sales And Marketing Amid Continued Growth

SOUTHINGTON,CT — April 9, 2019 — Clear Automation, arobotic systems integrator based in Connecticut, has announced the appointment of Paul Kuchay as it’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Kuchay will be responsible for increasing sales, driving the organization’s marketing strategy, and serving as a key player on Clear Automation’s Management Team.

Kuchay joins Clear Automation with 27 years of experience developing custom automation assembly and end-of-line packaging solutions for global corporations in Life Sciences and Consumer Products. In addition to extensive experience leading Sales and Marketing teams Kuchay previously served as the President of Mikron Automation, a global manufacturing company that specializes in assembly equipment.

Kuchay holds an Associates Degree in Nuclear Technology from the New York State Regents Board and has completed training at the Navy Nuclear Power Training Command. Kuchay served on Navy active duty for 10 years and also served both as a Navy Recruiter and Supervisor to the Operation of the Nuclear Power plant on two different fast attack submarines based in Groton, CT.

He said: “I am excited to return to Clear Automation after an eleven-year absence. Clear is uniquely positioned to lead the market in key advanced technologies that enable our customers to have more flexibility in their production environment. This flexibility is facilitated by leveraging today’s emerging technologies in vision-guided robotics along with linear motor material handling systems thereby creating the future of manufacturing production lines with enhanced speed and flexibility.”

Clear Automation CEO, John DeBlasio, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Paul to Clear Automation. In his nearly three decades in the industry, Paul has proven to be a successful leader in sales, marketing, and overall growth strategy. We are confident that Paul will help to drive Clear Automation’s strategy to become a leader in custom automation for the cosmetic and life sciences industries.”

Source: Clear Automation