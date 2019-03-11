Web Industries Names Eric Whitman Chief Operating Officer

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — March 11, 2019 — Web Industries Inc., a provider of precision material converting and outsource manufacturing services for the Aerospace, Medical, Personal & Home Care and Industrial Markets, has appointed Eric Whitman to the position of chief operating officer. In his role as COO, Whitman will be responsible for the operational and profit-and-loss performance of all business units within Web. He reports directly to Mark Pihl, the company’s CEO.

“Eric will lead efforts to set our long-range operational strategy and build on our current initiatives to standardize, simplify and scale for the future,” says Pihl. “There are strong synergies between Eric’s experience growing, scaling and driving new business wins and the steps Web Industries needs to take to successfully navigate the next phase of expansion. We will leverage Eric’s impressive background in high-tech manufacturing and engineering to increase our rate of innovation, ensuring that our highly engineered solutions provide the best value and exceed customer expectations.”

As COO, Whitman’s core mission will be to scale the business for sustainable growth and profitability while driving continuous improvement efforts in each of Web’s vertical markets.

“Web has entered a period of rapid growth and opportunity,” says Whitman. “The COO job is about capturing the power of the business culture and aligning it with real opportunities in the markets Web serves, enabling the company to scale and benefit all the folks who do the value-added hard work on the plant floor. I’m excited about enabling Web’s high engagement culture to capitalize on new opportunities and create a great customer experience.”

Whitman joins Web with deep aerospace and defense experience, previously holding executive positions at Raytheon, Bodycote and Draper. He served in the U.S. Navy, where he was a lieutenant commander and piloted Sikorsky SH-60B Seahawk helicopters. He earned a B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, and an M.S. in Engineering and Management from M.I.T.

Source: Web Industries Inc.