CIT Announces New Appointments In Commercial Services — Amna Mahmood Has Been Promoted To Managing Director, National Underwriting Manager In CIT’s Commercial Services Business

NEW YORK — March 29, 2019 — Amna Mahmood has been promoted to managing director, national underwriting manager, in CIT’s Commercial Services business.

In her new role, Mahmood will be responsible for managing and supervising underwriters across all geographic regions for CIT’s Commercial Services business. She will report to Commercial Services President Marc Heller.

“Amna has been a strong and agile performer during her tenure at CIT, playing a key role in bringing numerous new deals to a successful conclusion,” Heller said. “I am confident she will extend that record of performance in her new position to the benefit of both CIT and our clients.”

Mahmood joined CIT in 2007 as an associate and has since moved into roles of increasing responsibility, including account executive and underwriting manager for Commercial Services’ Northeast region. In 2017, she was recognized by the Commercial Finance Association with its 40 Under 40 Award for outstanding professional achievement.

CIT’s Commercial Services business is one of the nation’s leading providers of factoring, credit protection, accounts receivable management and lending services to consumer product companies, including manufacturers, dealers, importers and resellers.

Posted March 29, 2019

Source: CIT