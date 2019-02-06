Textile Finishing Machinery Supplier Navis Tubetex Announces Hire Of Todd Dickson As Executive Vice President

LEXINGTON, NC — February 4, 2019 — Navis TubeTex, a supplier of finishing machinery for the global textile industry as well as specialty coating machinery for the plastics, paper, tissue, nonwovens, foil, film and battery industries, today announced that Todd Dickson has joined the company as Executive Vice President to further develop and build their growing business portfolio. Todd is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of textile processing expertise. He has a consistent and successful track record of building and leading high caliber organizations both domestically and internationally.

Prior to joining Navis TubeTex, Todd has held senior-level operator roles at Gildan and Hanesbrands (HBI). Most recently, he was the Vice President of Manufacturing in the Yarn Division at Gildan.

“We’re thrilled to have Todd onboard as the newest member of our leadership team”, said Will Motchar, President and CEO of Navis TubeTex. “His leadership skills and deep knowledge of our industry make him an incredibly valuable asset to our organization but more importantly to our customers worldwide and will help to solidify Navis TubeTex as the clear leader in finishing machinery for the markets we serve.”

“I am very excited to have this opportunity to join the Navis TubeTex team,” said Dickson. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the pleasure of working with this company and their excellent products and service. I look forward to being part of a company with such a strong foundation and vision for the future.”

Posted February 6, 2019

Source: Navis TubeTex