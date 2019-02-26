Lisa Pruett Joins Downlite As Chief Sales And Marketing Officer

MASON, Ohio — February 26, 2019 — Downlite, America’s premiere manufacturer of down, feather and synthetic bedding products, and major supplier of responsibly-sourced down to outdoor and apparel markets, recently appointed Lisa Pruett as chief sales and marketing officer reporting to Josh Werthaiser, Downlite CEO.

In this new position, Pruett will work with the Downlite leadership team to align the company’s sales and marketing functions to drive business growth. The buckets of activities reporting to Pruett include Sales, Customer Care, Product Management, Planning & Analytics, and Marketing.

“Lisa has over two decades of high-level business strategy experience, and expertise in building high-performing, cross-functional teams and customer relationships,” said Werthaiser. “Her team-building and leadership skills will guide us as we dive into more intense R&D, develop more bespoke product offerings, and raise the bar on our customer service.”

Before joining Downlite, Pruett was executive vice president Sales at Easyway, a cut and sew, private-label manufacturer of lifestyle furnishings to well-known luxury retailers, where she directed the operations of the Customer Engagement Team consisting of 25 employees in sales, business intelligence, product design and customer service.

Prior to her career in the private sector, Pruett, a Gulf War veteran, served four years as an officer in the United States Army. She holds a BS Economics, United States Military Academy at West Point;

MBA, Georgia State University, J. Mack Robinson College of Business; and MS Finance, University of Michigan – Dearborn. Pruett is an active participant in the Cincinnati community volunteering with various organizations as well as an Advisory Board member for Phototype and Omega Processing Solutions.

“Downlite has built a 36 -year reputation by fostering customer, vendor, employee and partner relationships, and for its commitment to product innovation and good stewardship”, said Pruett. “I am delighted to join a company whose values side with my core tenets.”

Pruett will join the Downlite team during Spring New York Home Fashions Market, March 17-20, 2019, in the Company showroom located in the Textile Building, 295 Fifth Avenue, Suite 912.

Source: Downlite