J.Jill Announces New Design Senior Vice President

QUINCY, Mass. — February 12, 2019 — J.Jill Inc. today announced the appointment of Elliot Staples as senior vice president of Design. Staples was appointed directly by J.Jill’s Chief Executive Officer, Linda Heasley and brings over 27 years of design leadership to the company.

Staples joins J.Jill with a history of spearheading design direction and development for a roster of prominent retail organizations. Prior to joining J.Jill, Staples held Vice President of Design positions at both Maurices and The Limited, as well as senior design roles at The Gap and Adrienne Vittadini. Throughout his career he has excelled in conceptualizing and forecasting product vision for apparel collections at leading brands that have translated into robust sale volume and the engagement of existing and new customer audiences.

Beginning his new role at J.Jill on February 25th, Staples will report directly to Heasley overseeing concept and trend, fabric and color, design, technical design and product development for the company.

“I am thrilled to introduce Elliot to our senior leadership team,” said Linda Heasley. “I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Elliot for years and look forward to having him on my team once again. We are excited to welcome his creative mind and vision to the J.Jill brand. This company has had a history of growth and success, which we continue to build on and accelerate. We look forward to continuing to delight our customers with what they know and love about the J.Jill brand while also introducing a fresh perspective to our fashion offerings.”

Staples joins a seasoned team of executives with decades in the fashion industry, strengthened with new additions by Heasley, who joined the company as Chief Executive Officer less than one year ago in April 2018. His appointment comes just five months after Heasley’s hiring of Brian Beitler, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Brand Development Officer, as well as Shelley Liebsch, Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer.

“Elliot brings a wonderful design approach and vision as we continue to evolve the brand,” said J.Jill Chairman, Michael Rahamim. “We are elated that Linda is building such an impressive and engaged team to lead the charge into our next growth phase.”

Posted February 12, 2019

Source: J.Jill, Inc.