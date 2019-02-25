Aurora Specialty Textiles Group Expands Operations, Hires Erik Nees As Sales Account Manager

YORKVILLE, Ill. — February 25, 2019 — Erik Nees, former manager of Sales at Alice Manufacturing, has been hired by Aurora Specialty Textiles Group as sales account manager. In this role he will oversee industrial sales, which includes working with new and current customers in the tape, bedding, medical and technical textiles industries.

Nees worked at Alice Manufacturing from 1992 until the end of 2018, when Alice Manufacturing, also known as Alice Mills, closed doors. At Alice Manufacturing, Nees managed sales in the home furnishings, career apparel, industrial applications and medical sectors, targeting global and North American accounts.

“Erik brings a high degree of professional salesmanship to ASTG and an extensive background in the textile industry,” said Dan LaTurno, president of Aurora Specialty Textiles Group. “We are very excited to have Erik join our sales team and look forward to working with him and introducing him to our current and future customers during Techtextil NA.” Visitors to Techtextil NA 2019 can meet with Nees by visiting Booth 1823, February 26 to 28, 2019, at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, N.C., USA. The product groups for Aurora include Woven Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics, Nonwovens, Coated Textiles, Canvas Products and Research & Development.

At Techtextil NA, Nees and Aurora senior management will be on hand to discuss Aurora’s state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, quick turn-around times and cost-effective wide-width finishing and bleaching capabilities.

“I’m delighted to join the team at Aurora. I’m impressed with their new facility as well as their commitment to innovation and continual efforts to meet their customers’ needs,” said Nees. “Ultimately, I am very excited for the opportunity to use my 26-plus years of experience in fabric sales, formation and converting to grow Aurora’s customer base.”

Aurora has spent the last five years investing in a new state-of-the-art, North American manufacturing operation strategically equipped with next-generation bleaching, finishing, fabric skewing and coating technologies.

That investment is paying off for their customers. With its new technologies, convenient location and streamlined operations, Aurora is ideally poised to help their customers meet and surpass market demand for their products.

