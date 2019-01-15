Management Changes TANATEX Chemicals With A New CEO – Jørgen Vendel, CFO – Calvin Qiu, And CTO – Paul Oude Lenferink

EDE, Netherlands – January 15, 2019 – The Board of TANATEX Chemicals, saw several changes commencing 1 January 2019. With a new CEO – Jørgen Vendel, CFO – Calvin Qiu, and CTO – Paul Oude Lenferink, a new era starts for the company

TANATEX was formed in 2007 following a management buyout of the company from Lanxess. Over the past 11 years, it has developed a robust, sustainable textile processing chemicals business. The company became part of the Transfar Group in 2016. After 11 years as frontmen for the successful company, Marco de Koning (CEO) and Arthur Hopmans (CFO) decided to depart TANATEX Chemicals end 2018 and give room to new ideas. They leave the company in the trusted hands of former CCO Jørgen Vendel.

“The past 11 years with TANATEX have been a highly rewarding and exciting journey,” said Marco de Koning. “Our aim was to build an international textile chemical company which offered solutions instead of mere products. With the talent and enthusiasm of all the people in the company, that is exactly what we have done. My passion for our business remains as strong as ever and it is with pride that we hand over the reins to our new team who will bring their own vision and enthusiasm to take the company on to the next stage in its development.”

Jørgen Vendel joined TANATEX early 2017 as CCO and now makes the move to CEO. Jørgen has extensive experience in the global chemicals industry, having held local and international senior management roles at The Linde Group and BP Oil. The role of CCO will continue to be fulfilled by Jørgen for the time being.

“I am looking forward to build on the considerable achievements of the past,” Jørgen said. “When I joined the company, it was the start of a new adventure for me, one which has proved exciting, challenging and deeply fulfilling. In the years ahead, we will continue this adventure together with the great team of TANATEX and Transfar, continually striving to exceed expectations in a world where environmental awareness is growing.”

Calvin Qiu has been working during the past 18 years for multinational companies including China Eastern Airlines, Cisco Systems, Shell and, most recently, AkzoNobel in various senior global business and financial roles. Calvin brings to the company a unique combination of financial expertise and commercial acumen with a background across China and the Netherlands, both professionally and culturally

“I am excited to join TANATEX and take upon this unique opportunity to grow TANATEX business together with colleagues, partners and customers from TANATEX and Transfar. I look forward to taking part in this journey and will strive to unlock the value for stakeholders including employees, customers and shareholders”

In the continued pursuit of the strategic objectives of TANATEX, the role of Chief Technology Officer has been elevated to Board level recognising the importance of technological competence, innovation focus and product stewardship. Paul Oude Lenferink has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) as of 1 January 2019. Paul has been responsible for R&D and technology developments during the last eight years within TANATEX Chemicals, and has extensive experience in the chemical industry.

