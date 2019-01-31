Frank A. Bozich Named President And CEO Of Trinseo

BERWYN, Pa. — January 30, 2019 — Trinseo, a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced that Frank A. Bozich has been named President and CEO, effective March 4, 2019.

He replaces Christopher D. Pappas, who recently announced his plans to retire following his tenure as President and CEO of Trinseo since 2010. Pappas will transition to the role of Special Adviser to the CEO effective March 4, in support of a smooth transition.

Stephen M. Zide, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “Frank Bozich is an accomplished CEO known for his strong personal leadership and track record of driving business growth and corporate transformation. His breadth of experience in leading businesses in diverse and dynamic global markets is an ideal fit with Trinseo’s strategic priorities, and we look forward to him leading the company in its next phase of growth.”

“In addition, we thank Chris Pappas for his nearly nine years of exemplary leadership,” Zide said. “Chris was the principal architect of Trinseo’s culture and strategy, and during his tenure, EBITDA grew three-fold, while the company’s EH&S performance improved as well. All of us wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Pappas added, “In the time I’ve gotten to know Frank Bozich, I’ve been impressed with his knowledge of our industry and his strong leadership capabilities. I’m confident that he will lead Trinseo very effectively for the future, and I’m committed to support him in a smooth and seamless transition.”

Bozich was most recently President and CEO of SI Group, a global specialty chemical company, from 2013-2019. SI Group is headquartered in Schenectady, New York, and operates more than 30 manufacturing facilities on five continents, with more than $2 billion in annual sales and more than 3,000 employees worldwide.

At SI Group, Bozich grew the company’s chemical intermediates and specialty resins businesses in serving a wide range of market segments including industrial and consumer goods, rubber resins, plastic additives, adhesives, and engineering plastics. During his tenure, SI Group completed an acquisition of businesses from Albemarle Corporation, expanded operations in Brazil, China and the U.S., and was recognized for accomplishments in corporate social responsibility, Responsible Care®, and employee engagement. In 2018, SI Group was acquired by SK Capital Partners and merged with Addivant, another portfolio company of SK Capital.

Prior to joining SI Group, Bozich held several executive management positions at BASF, where he served as President of BASF’s Catalysts Division; Group Vice President of Precious and Base Metal Services; and Group Vice President of the Integration Management Office.

Prior to BASF, Bozich was Group Vice President, Enterprise Technologies and Ventures at Engelhard Corporation, which was acquired by BASF in 2006. He has also held leadership positions at Rohm and Haas; Croda Adhesives, Inc.; and Apex Adhesives, which he founded in 1986.

Bozich serves as a director of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), an Oklahoma-based gas and electric utility company. He previously served on the Board of Trustees of Ellis Medicine, a hospital in Schenectady, New York.

Bozich holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Chicago, as well as a master’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Illinois.

He will be based at Trinseo’s global operations center in Berwyn, PA, U.S.A.

Posted January 31, 2019

Source: Trinseo