Fabrice Barthélemy Appointed Chief Executive Officer Of Tarkett

PARIS / LA DEFENSE — January 16, 2019 — The Supervisory Board decided at its meeting on January 11, 2019 to appoint Fabrice Barthélemy as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board.

Fabrice Barthélemy, 50, has been a member of Tarkett’s Management Board since 2008 in his role as the Group’s Chief Financial Officer from 2008 to 2017, then as President of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) & Latin America division. Since September 2018, he has also served as interim Chairman of the Management Board.

Fabrice possesses unique knowledge of Tarkett and its sector, with more than 10 years of experience within the Group. He has successfully contributed to the Group’s strategy of profitable growth, turning Tarkett into a world leader in flooring and sports surfaces. He contributed to more than twenty acquisitions and was also instrumental in the IPO on Euronext Paris completed in 2013. During his tenure as President of the division EMEA & Latin America, Fabrice has demonstrated his ability to lead the Group’s main division in a complex environment.

Eric La Bonnardière, Chairman of Tarkett’s Supervisory Board, commented: “After a transparent and thorough recruitment process, the Supervisory Board decided to appoint Fabrice as CEO. His widely respected operational and financial expertise, combined with his leadership and his ambitious, yet realistic strategic vision for Tarkett are undeniably the qualities that will be required to undertake the rapid transformation of the Group. As a strong leader, Fabrice has demonstrated his ability to unite and engage teams to ensure the implementation of our strategic decisions. The Supervisory Board and I are therefore fully behind both Fabrice and the Executive Committee in writing together a new chapter for the Group.”

Fabrice Barthélemy, CEO of Tarkett, added: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the confidence it has placed in me to lead the transformation of the Group and confront new challenges with the support of all Tarkett’s teams. With the Executive Committee, our objective is to turn the Group’s financial performance around and focus our investments on the most dynamic segments and territories. We also want to make our organization more agile and digital to accelerate innovation and provide solutions that will make a difference for our customers. Finally, we aim to extend the Group’s leadership in the circular economy to better respond to all our stakeholder’s expectations and turn it into a source of business differentiation. We have strong assets and experienced, motivated teams to meet this challenge. We are already on track to begin the transformation and we will present our strategy in more detail in the coming months.”

Posted January 16, 2019

Source: Tarkett