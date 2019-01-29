Applied DNA Appoints Stephen Birkhold To The Strategic Advisory Board

STONY BROOK, N.Y — January 29, 2019 — Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (Applied DNA), a leader in PCR-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity and traceability solutions, announced today the appointment of Stephen Birkhold to the company’s Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) and retention as a consultant to assist the company with market penetration in the fashion and luxury apparel and accessory markets.

Birkhold is a 30-year veteran of the fashion industry and is the former CEO of several of the world’s most prominent apparel brands. He has a proven record of effective strategic management, leading globally recognized brands, and having served as the CEO of Bebe Stores, Lacoste, Diesel and Earl Jeans, along with a 10-year tenure at VF Corp. working with Lee Jeans and Nautica Jeans.

Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA, said: “Steve Birkhold is one of the most respected names in fashion. His expertise will help us bridge the strategic connection between our leading-edge technology and the supply chains and associated claims of contemporary fashion. His knowledge of the global business environment within the fashion world, and his entrée in the most recognized C-suites, will accelerate our go-to-market timeline.”

Wayne Buchen, vice president of Strategic Sales for Textiles at Applied DNA Sciences, added: “Steve’s expertise in fashion merchandising includes marketing, retail, wholesale, e-commerce and strategic positioning in a very competitive, fast-moving vertical that is a perfect fit for our technical platform. Together, we will help global brands to secure their position with forensic science.”

Under the terms of Birkhold’s consulting agreement, he will spearhead the development of a new sales, marketing and go-to-market strategy for the Company’s technology in the fashion and luxury apparel and accessory markets. Birkhold will leverage his substantial industry contacts to facilitate the introduction of the company’s technology to the C-suite executives of well-known fashion and luxury apparel and accessory brands.

“By understanding a fashion brand’s business challenges, Applied DNA is uniquely qualified to secure their claims of sustainability, relevance to the circular economy, ethical sourcing and the veracity of fiber content,” Birkhold said. “I am delighted to join their world-class team, and to offer contemporary brands the tools to improve global trade in fashion.”

Posted January 29, 2019

Source: Applied DNA Sciences Inc.