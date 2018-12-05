Rico Randegger Takes Over As Head Of The Rieter Business Group After Sales On June 1, 2019

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland — December 5, 2018 — The Board of Directors of Rieter Holding AG has appointed Rico Randegger to the Group Management of the Rieter Group with effect from June 1, 2019. He will be responsible for the Business Group After Sales.

Rico Randegger began his career as a commissioning engineer at SIG Pack Systems AG. After holding various positions, including in the USA, he headed Bosch Packaging Services AG in Beringen (Switzerland) from 2010 to 2014. He is currently responsible for the product group Liquid Food of Bosch Packaging Technology in Königsbrunn (Germany).

He will take over the management of the Business Group After Sales from Carsten Liske, who will head the Business Group Machines & Systems from January 1, 2019. In the period from January 1, 2019 to May 31, 2019, CEO Norbert Klapper will be responsible for the Business Group After Sales on an interim basis.

Rico Randegger was born in 1973 and is a Swiss citizen. He is married and has three children.

Posted December 5, 2018

Source: Rieter