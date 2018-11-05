Superior Group Of Companies Announces Promotion Of Jennifer Daniel To Vice President Of Strategic Planning

SEMINOLE, Florida — November 5, 2018 — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced the promotion of Jennifer Daniel, its Senior Director of Finance & Strategic Planning, to the position of Vice President of Strategic Planning.

“Jen has been a tremendous part of our success, especially with her ability to manage and oversee our strategic planning process. Jen has a unique ability to keep our management team focused on the strategic goals of the company and moving forward together. With the ever increasing diversity of our multiple businesses, the importance of her role continues to increase.” said Andrew Demott, COO.

Posted November 5, 2018

Source: Superior Group of Companies, Inc.