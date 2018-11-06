Creative Ticking Introduces New Design Department

GASTONIA, N.C. — November 6, 2018 — Creative Ticking, a Beverly Knits company headquartered in Gastonia, N.C., has recently restructured its design department as part of its strategic initiative to enhance the scope and direction of this integral component of the company.

Priscilla Peralta has been hired as design director. Peralta graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish language and literature.

Peralta’s extensive textile design experience includes working as a senior knit and jacquard designer at Global Textile Alliance Inc. and a knit designer at Culp Inc. In these positions, Peralta produced packages and designs for knit and jacquard textiles, interpreted customers’ needs to produce fresh lines and analyzed market fashion trends and forecasting.

Kathleen Kelly is Creative Ticking’s textile designer. Kelly graduated from Meredith College with a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design and NC State with a Master of Textiles. While at NCSU, Kelly won the NC State University Pack Plaid Design Contest. The tartan design, registered with the Scottish Registry of Tartan, is used throughout the university on licensed clothing and other Wolfpack merchandise.

Kelly previously worked as a knit designer at CT Nassau as well as the sample department manager. Prior to that, Kelly worked as a project manager at NC State’s College of Textiles and a graphic designer and photographer for Mike Bayley Photography.

As design director, Peralta will lead the direction of original design concepts, provide project direction for the design team, assist the sales team with interpretation of customer requests and manage sample requests and inventory.

Peralta and Kelly will collaborate to create the company’s annual design portfolio, research and identify industry trends and develop original designs based on the visions of Creative Ticking’s customers.

“As a team, Priscilla and Kathleen share a high level of creativity and technical knowledge that will provide Creative Ticking’s customers with innovative products,” said Ron Sytz, owner and president of Creative Ticking. “They are both talented designers with a strong ability to interpret and develop the customer’s ideas making them invaluable to Creative Ticking and our customers.”

Source: Creative Ticking