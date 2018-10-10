Vibram Corporation Announces Management Changes

NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. — October 9, 2018 — Vibram Corporation, North Brookfield, MA said today that Michael Gionfriddo has announced his retirement as the company’s President & CEO effective December 31, 2018, and that Fabrizio Gamberini has been appointed the new President of Vibram Corporation in the United States. The Company also announced that Richard Riegel, currently a member of Vibram Corporation’s Board of Directors has been appointed Chairman of Vibram Corporation. Both new appointments are effective today.

Mike Gionfriddo has been a part of Vibram Corporation’s management team since 1998 and has led the Company as its President since 2011. Mike’s retirement coincides with his 20th anniversary year with the Company. “Mike’s outstanding leadership has made Vibram much more successful during his long tenure with the company,” said Paolo Manuzzi, Global General Manager. Over his career, Mr. Gionfriddo’s accomplishments are many, including the successful consolidation of the acquisition of Quabaug Corporation by Vibram, commercialization of breakthrough new Vibram soling technologies including Arctic Grip and MegaGrip, positive management of Vibram’s requirements for the United States Military, the establishment of key partnerships and Vibram incubator offices, and the implementation of global quality standards in concert with Vibram’s supply chain. “We cannot thank Mike enough for all that he has done to propel Vibram’s business in the United States and around the world over a 20+ year period. The Company will miss Mike, and we all wish him well in his retirement,” Mr. Manuzzi added.

Fabrizio Gamberini joins the Company as its new President effective October 9, 2018 and will work alongside Mr. Gionfriddo until the end of the calendar year to ensure a smooth transition. Mr. Gamberini joins Vibram Corporation after successful leadership positions as CEO of Geox USA and of Marcolin USA, General Manager for Nike, Inc., and for Hewlett Packard. Mr. Gamberini brings brand and multi-industry management expertise to his new position and will work closely with Vibram’s global team and Board of Directors to propel new opportunities for the Company. “Vibram is excited to announce the appointment of Fabrizio Gamberini to its global management team,” said Mr. Manuzzi. “Fabrizio brings a wealth of knowledge, outstanding market relationships and enthusiasm to our North American operation. The Company is indeed fortunate to welcome a senior leader of Fabrizio’s caliber,” he continued.

Richard “Dicky” Riegel has been a Director of Vibram Corporation since 2015, and now assumes the role of Chairman of its Board of Directors. In that role, he will work closely with Mr. Gamberini to drive the company’s strategy. Mr. Riegel is the Founder & CEO of privately held Airstream 2 Go, LLC, and is the former President & CEO of Airstream, Inc, and COO/Group President of Thor Industries, Inc., the world’s largest RV company. “Dicky has helped define and drive Vibram’s strategy over the past several years, and we will count on him to now to help propel the Company’s opportunity in North America, working closely with its new President and management team,” said Mr. Manuzzi.

Posted October 10, 2018

Source: Vibram Corporation