The Board Of Directors Of Rieter Holding AG Has Appointed Carsten Liske As Head Business Group Machines & Systems

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland — October 31, 2018 — The Board of Directors of Rieter Holding AG has appointed Carsten Liske as Head of the Business Group Machines & Systems effective January 1, 2019.

Carsten Liske has been with Rieter since 2009. In January 2015, he had been appointed to the Group Executive Committee as head of the newly formed Business Group After Sales. He has successfully built up the business group and with this contributed significantly to the development of the Rieter Group. Before, he was in charge of Global Operations and the subsidiary in China at Rieter’s Business Group Machines & Systems.

Carsten Liske will take over from Chief Executive Officer Norbert Klapper who holds this position since October 1, 2018 on an interim basis.

Details about the succession arrangements regarding the Business Group After Sales shall be provided in due course.

In other news, the Business Group Components ‒ including the acquisition of SSM Textile Machinery ‒ increased order intake to CHF 205.1 million (2017: CHF 159.1 million), a growth of 29%.

In the third quarter of 2018, order intake was CHF 66.0 million (Q3 2017: CHF 66.8 million). For Components, compared to the prior year period order intake in the key markets of China, India and the Asian countries (excluding China, India and Turkey) was generally stable in the third quarter of 2018.

Posted October 31, 2018

Source: Rieter