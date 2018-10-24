Motion Industries Appoints Hal Midkiff As Product Sales Manager Of Process Pumps And Equipment

Birmingham, Ala. — October 24, 2018 — Motion Industries, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, is pleased to announce the addition of Hal Midkiff as Product Sales Manager, Process Pumps and Equipment.

With 27 years of experience in the process pumping industry, Mr. Midkiff has a wide range of knowledge in pumps and process equipment in industrial, municipalities, mining, and quarries as well as food processing. In his role, Mr. Midkiff will help to grow Motion Industries’ process pumps market share by identifying opportunities and working with pump suppliers, Mi specialists, and the Mi sales force to develop strategies, create the optimum product mix, support training and development, and provide customers quality solution offerings.

Jim Williams, Motion Industries Vice President of Purchasing, said, “We are very happy to have someone of Hal’s experience to lead our efforts in the Process Pumps and related equipment area of our business. This is a very important growth area for Motion Industries, and Hal is uniquely qualified to lead the growth.”

Mi Process Pumps & Equipment has quickly grown since its launch in 2007, by offering a variety of services to support Motion Industries customers’ liquid transfer requirements – with the objective of providing the most cost-effective and long-lasting solutions for their process applications.

Posted October 24, 2018

Source: Motion Industries, Inc.