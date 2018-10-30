Brian Moore Appointed CEO Of Prym Fashion Worldwide

STOLBERG, Germany — October 30, 2018 — The Prym Group today announced the appointment of Brian Moore as CEO of Prym Fashion Worldwide, effective immediately. Moore will also serve as the managing director of Prym Fashion Asia and Americas, and will be based in the company’s offices in Hong Kong.

In his role, Moore will help grow U.S. market penetration, expand Prym Fashion’s geographic footprint and will lead the development of new fastener solutions. Prym Fashion is the leading solution provider for fashionable fastening systems and accessories for the apparel and textile industry. The company’s products can be found in activewear, jeans, men’s and women’s wear, work apparel, baby and kids clothing, technical textiles and luxury leather items.

“Brian’s extensive background in textiles and apparel will be a strong asset as Prym Fashion develops and introduces new, innovative fastener solutions that address consumer trends and preferences,” said Dr. Ansgar Nonn, chief executive officer of Prym Group. “His knowledge and experience in the U.S. and Asian markets will help further develop our relationships with apparel brands and manufacturers throughout the global supply chain, and we look forward to his leadership and contributions.”

Moore has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience with Unifi Inc. and Scovill Fasteners, and has spent the past seventeen years leading global businesses while being based in Hong Kong. Moore holds a master’s degree in textile and apparel marketing from Philadelphia University.

“The opportunity to join a company with such a rich history of success is very compelling to me, and I look forward to introducing new products and fastener solutions to the U.S. market,” said Moore. “At Prym, the focus is on the entire value chain of our customers, and I have great respect for their longstanding commitment to quality, innovation and service.”

Source: Prym Fashion