KARL MAYER Launches Jacquard Double Needle Bar Raschel Machine With Three Jacquard Bars For Maximum Design Flexibility

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — July 28, 2026 — Stylish, functional, and efficient to produce – spacer fabrics are the all-arounders among textile materials. These versatile fabrics are particularly in demand in the sports and casual footwear sector, as they combine comfort, breathability, and design freedom. At the same time, this industry is trend-driven, dynamic, and price-sensitive like few others. Innovations are therefore a decisive factor for success.

With the RDJ 7/3, KARL MAYER offers a solution specifically tailored to these requirements. The particular strength of the new double raschel machine: its exceptional flexibility, thanks to its three jacquard bars.

Three Jacquard bars for unique design options

At the heart of the RDJ 7/3 are three split Jacquard bars with the option for working counter-lapping – a configuration that offers significantly greater design potential. The main new features are:

Mesh designs with nearly perfectly round and even larger holes

Integrated patterns and functional zones that can be realized with significantly more varied contours and variations.

As before, the mesh structures continue to be manufactured on one or both sides of the fabric.

More Color, More Dynamism, More Attention

The RDJ 7/3 also sets new standards in coloring. Equipped with three Jacquard bars, it enables freely designed Jacquard patterns with two-color effects and creatively colored pattern variations. Up to six different colors in a wide variety of combinations and design areas ensure maximum versatility and exciting visual effects.

Multidimensionality and Embossing Effects Directly into the Fabric Faces

Another highlight of the machine is the ability to integrate subtle raised and recessed structures and embossing directly into the surface. To create these innovative 4D effects, the third Jacquard bar incorporates an extra yarn into the pile area in accordance with the pattern, in addition to the monofilament. The additional yarn provides as a core variant with elastane fibers stretch, or thanks to its special structure greater shrinkage. Wherever it is placed, the high between the fabric sides is reduced, creating a variety of multi-layer designs that open up new applications for the fabric.

A total of eight bars for pile formation ensure a high degree of structural and material flexibility in the creation of the spacing area.

Versatile Applications – From Shoe Uppers to Mattresses

Thanks to its wide product range, the RDJ 7/3 is ideal for producing spacer fabrics for shoe uppers and mattress covers. The machine truly shines wherever comfort, breathability, different mesh structures on the face and back, or attractive embossed effects are required.

Technical Specifications and Practice-Oriented Features

The RDJ 7/3 is available with a working width of 138″ and a gauge of E 24. The trick plate distance can be easily and flexibly adjusted between 2 and 5 mm, enabling the production of fabric thicknesses for a wide range of applications.

The wireless Jacquard system provides additional ease of use. It simplifies handling, improves visibility, and contributes to efficient machine operation. High ease of use – and thus reduced labor requirements – along with a long service life are key selling points of the RDJ 7/3 in the market.

The most important performance highlight, however, is the machine‘s unbeatable design flexibility.

Thanks to its high production speed and fabric quality, it is ideally suited for high-volume business.

Posted: July 28, 2026

Source: KARL MAYER Verwaltungsgesellschaft SE