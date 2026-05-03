INDA Remembers Former President Rory Holmes With Gratitude And Affection

CARY, N.C.— April 29, 2026 — INDA is remembering with deep appreciation its former president, Rory Holmes, who passed away on April 24 at the age of 79.

Holmes led INDA from 2004 until his retirement in 2013, capping a four-decade career in the nonwovens and engineered fabrics industry. Before joining INDA, he held leadership roles across operations, research, technology, sales, and marketing at Johnson & Johnson, Chicopee/PGI Nonwovens, and the Nonwovens Cooperative Research Center (now known as The Nonwovens Institute).

Rory will be remembered not only for his professional accomplishments, but for the way he connected with people. He was known as someone who would readily lend a hand, offer guidance, and bring a sense of warmth and humor to every interaction.

“Although I did not have the privilege of knowing Rory personally, his impact is still very much felt today,” said INDA President & CEO Tony Fragnito. “I continue to hear from members and colleagues who speak highly of his leadership, his generosity, and the lasting mark he left on INDA and the industry. He clearly meant a great deal to many people, and he left his mark on the industry through his deep commitment to leadership and his lasting impact on INDA.”

Holmes was honored with the INDA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 in recognition of his many technical and industry contributions. During his tenure, he helped shape INDA’s future by launching new events, expanding corporate membership, growing revenue, and enhancing the association’s services, research, and communications.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Holmes earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Outside of his professional life, he was an avid golfer, fisherman, and sportsman, and a trusted mentor and friend to many.

Posted: May 3, 2026

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry